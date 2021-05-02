Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Sumo Association to hold first-aid lecture after wrestler's death

TOKYO

The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.

Hibikiryu, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, died Wednesday at a Tokyo hospital. The 28-year-old in the fourth-tier sandanme division was injured in a loss on March 26 when he was stretchered off the ring at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan and hospitalized.

The injured wrestler remained motionless face down in the ring for a period of time and was only shifted to a face-up position when a doctor entered the ring to attend to him.

Security guards and sumo elders serving as ringside judges at grand tournaments will take part in the training at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Sources close to the matter said a member of the JSA's judging department has suggested having a doctor near the ring to deal with such emergencies.

Hibikiryu was the first active wrestler to die since last May, when another sandanme grappler, Shobushi, died of multiple organ failure after he became infected with the novel coronavirus and developed pneumonia.

Death due to a ring-related injury is extremely rare.

