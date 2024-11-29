 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
sumo

Sumo association to visit London after 20-year overseas hiatus

TOKYO

The Japan Sumo Association's first overseas exhibitions in 20 years will take place next October in London, the organizing body revealed Friday.

In advance of the tour, JSA President Hakkaku will attend Wednesday's press conference in London.

The event, featuring bouts between wrestlers from the top-flight makuuchi division, is aimed at promoting friendship and goodwill.

It will be the JSA's first event in London since 1991 when the sport was enjoying a boom in popularity. With Japan now experiencing increased tourism from abroad, grand sumo tournaments have become popular stops for overseas visitors.

The association, which will celebrate its centennial next year, has previously staged 13 overseas tours, starting in 1965 with two events in the Soviet Union. Eight of the 13 tours have taken place since 1990, with the last in Las Vegas in 2005.

Since 2006, organizers other than the JSA have promoted tours to Taiwan, Los Angeles, Hawaii and Mongolia. However, between declining popularity and the coronavirus pandemic, these have not taken place since a 2013 event in Jakarta.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

