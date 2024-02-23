Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former yokozuna Hakuho punished over protege's violence

TOKYO

Sumo's governing body decided Friday to demote former yokozuna Hakuho, now known as stablemaster Miyagino, and give him a salary cut over repeated violence by his 22-year-old protege Hokuseiho.

The Japan Sumo Association has accepted the retirement of the Mongolian-born, Hokkaido-raised Hokuseiho after he physically abused junior stablemates on a routine basis, saying it would have recommended that he retire had he not made the decision first.

Hakuho, who won a record 45 top-division championships, will be demoted by two ranks to the lowest of the JSA's ranks for sumo elders, excluding the rank for those rehired after the age of 65, after the association questioned his supervisory ability.

Demotion is the third most severe punishment out of seven for JSA members, behind dismissal and a recommendation for retirement.

He will also take a 20 percent reduction in remuneration for three months.

The JSA has also decided to have a stablemaster of the Isegahama group serve as the Miyagino stable's acting chief during the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament beginning March 10, having taken issue with Hakuho's lack of leadership.

At Wednesday's JSA compliance committee meeting, Miyagino and Hokuseiho, whose real name is Ariunaa Davaaninj, were both present. The stablemaster claimed to be unaware of the problem, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Mongolian-born Hakuho retired in September 2021 before taking over his stable in July 2022.

The 204-centimeter Hokuseiho had been seen as a strong prospect. He pulled out of January's New Year meet on the sixth day due to a knee injury. A source said allegations of violence surfaced at that time, prompting a JSA investigation of the stable.

