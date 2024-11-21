 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
sumo

Former yokozuna, popular TV pundit Kitanofuji dies at 82

TOKYO

Former yokozuna and 10-time Emperor's Cup winner Kitanofuji, who also mentored two grand champions including legendary Chiyonofuji before becoming a popular TV sumo pundit, has died, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday. He was 82.

The Hokkaido native, whose real name was Katsuaki Takezawa, made his debut in 1957 and thrived on overarm throw and outside leg trip techniques, reaching the exalted rank after the 1970 New Year meet along with his rival Tamanoshima, later Tamanoumi, who unexpectedly died a year later.

After the 185-centimeter wrestler retired in 1974 and established the Izutsu stable, Kitanofuji inherited the Kokonoe stable where he mentored the late 31-time winner Chiyonofuji as well as eight-time top division-winning yokozuna Hokutoumi, both of whom were also from Hokkaido.

Kitanofuji left the Japan Sumo Association in 1998 at 55 after serving on its board and became a beloved television commentator known for his candid and humorous style.

He had been taking time off since the Spring meet in March last year after falling sick, however, and made his last television appearance this July in a recorded clip.

"He supported me from a young age with his punditry and even though there were some tough words too, I was grateful," former yokozuna Kisenosato, now stablemaster Nishonoseki, said at Fukuoka Kokusai Center where the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament is taking place.

