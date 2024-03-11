Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former sumo champion Hakuho was fined and demoted last month for failing to control his protege Photo: AFP
sumo

Sumo great Hakuho could lose stable over protege's bullying: reports

TOKYOO

Sumo's greatest champion Hakuho could have his stable of wrestlers forcibly closed after he failed to control a protege who was thrown out of the sport for bullying, Japanese media said.

The wider group to which Hakuho's Miyagino stable belongs on Sunday submitted a plan to sumo authorities to transfer all of his wrestlers to other set-ups within the organization, reports said.

If the proposal is accepted Hakuho's stable will close its doors from April and the former yokozuna, who won a record 45 tournaments before retiring in 2021, would also be moved elsewhere.

Reports said the stable could return in the future.

Hakuho was last month fined and downgraded to the lowest rank for sumo elders for failing to control the behavior of his protege Hokuseiho.

The 22-year-old Hokuseiho, who is 204 centimeters tall, is alleged to have punched his lower-ranked stablemates and stolen money from them.

He was forced to quit the ancient sport in disgrace when sumo authorities issued a recommendation for him to retire.

Hakuho, who assumed the sumo elder name Miyagino after taking over his stable in July 2022, was punished for failing to control Hokuseiho and report his behaviour to authorities.

After dismissal and a recommendation to retire, demotion in rank is seen as the most serious punishment for sumo elders.

Mongolian-born Hakuho, 38, was also removed from managing his stable, with sumo elder Tamagaki taking over operations on a temporary basis.

After his demotion and fine were handed down, Hakuho said he felt "heavily responsible for failing to protect my trainee wrestlers".

"I'm deeply sorry for causing worry to many sumo fans and supporters," he said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Seems like he is taking responsibility. Politicians could learn from this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Stop bullying, it doesn't matter if its Sumo stable!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

