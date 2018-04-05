Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sumo chief apologizes after female medics asked to leave ring while tending to sick mayor

TOKYO

The Japan Sumo Association apologized on Thursday after female medics were asked to leave a sumo ring where they were treating a local official who had collapsed.

Kyodo news agency reported that Maizuru city Mayor Ryozo Tatami collapsed after suffering a stroke, while making a speech at the Maizuru Culture Park Gymnasium near Kyoto on Wednesday and after several women rushed to help the prone official, a referee repeatedly asked them to leave the dohyo. An announcer's voice was heard over the PA system twice asking the women, who were giving the mayor a heart massage and other assistance, to leave the dohyo.

Tradition forbids women from entering the ring on the grounds that it is sacred and their presence, considered "unclean", would pollute it.

Tatami, 67, was eventually taken to a nearby hospital and his life was not in danger, according to city officials.

The sumo association's newly elected chairman Hakkaku apologized for the incident and thanked the women.

"It was an inappropriate response in the life-threatening situation. I deeply apologize," Hakkaku said in a statement.

The incident comes at a difficult time for sumo in Japan. The ancient sport has been plagued by a series of scandals in recent months.

Hakkaku is attempting to rebuild his sport’s tarnished reputation, after former yokozuna – the highest ranking in the sport – Harumafuji retired in December after assaulting a junior wrestler.

In February, Japanese police said they had referred a sumo wrestler to prosecutors on suspicion of indecent assault and last month Egyptian wrestler Osunaarashi was asked to retire after being involved in a car accident while driving without a license.

