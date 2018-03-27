JSA chairman vows to eliminate violence in sumo

sumo

Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku said Monday that eliminating violence is the top priority for Japan's ancient sport following successive scandals involving physical abuse.

Hakkaku held a press conference at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan after the JSA's board of councilors rubberstamped the results of February's board of directors election, and he was then elected by his peers for a third term as chairman.

"I am strongly aware that eliminating violence is the most important issue on our agenda. We must tackle this problem quickly with a sense of urgency," Hakkaku said. "It is my job to solve one problem at a time."

The sumo world has been rocked by series of scandals related to physical violence starting with an assault by former grand champion Harumafuji on a lower-ranked wrestler last autumn.

A third-party committee was established in February and has been questioning members of the JSA in a bid to prevent similar assaults from happening again.

However, the JSA has revealed three more assault cases this year, including a case where juryo-division wrestler Takayoshitoshi struck a lower-ranked wrester during the just-concluded Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

"The JSA would like to keep working along with the third-party committee and do everything we possibly can, including holding workshops," Hakkaku said.

"I think it's important for each individual to realize (the importance of preventing violence). But at the same time, we have to explain it more often in a more comprehensible way."

According to Kasugano, the JSA's communications director, stablemaster Kagamiyama nominated Hakkaku for another term as chairman, and the 10 members of the board approved unanimously.

"I want sumo to still be around in a 100 years. I aim to enhance the sport within the ring, without altering its essence," Hakkaku said.

