sumo

JSA holds meeting to address exclusion of women

TOKYO

The Japan Sumo Association held an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors Saturday to address its heavily criticized policy that bans women from setting foot in the ring.

The board did not reach a resolution in the hour-long meeting, according to participants.

"An hour today isn't long enough to change what we've been doing for centuries," former ozeki Kotokaze said, adding further talks on the matter were needed.

The raised sumo ring, or dohyo, is regarded as sacred in the male-only sport. It is off-limits to women because they are considered "ritually unclean."

The meeting was scheduled following an incident in April in which a referee demanded female medics leave the competition area at a sumo venue while they were providing emergency treatment to a local mayor who had collapsed from a stroke.

Amid worldwide attention, JSA chairman Hakkaku apologized, saying the referee at the venue in the western Japan city of Maizuru made an "inappropriate response."

In a separate event in April, Tomoko Nakagawa, the mayor of Takarazuka city in western Japan, was stopped from entering the ring to give a speech during a sumo exhibition.

Nakagawa visited the JSA on April 19 and met with public relations chief Shibatayama to ask for the policy to be tabled for discussion.

JSA director Toshio Takano also said he believed more talks were needed following Saturday's meeting.

"Because it is a complex and difficult problem, it's going to take a lot of time," Takano, the former head of the Nagoya High Prosecutors Office, said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

