Kisenosato keeps comeback on track with impressive Day 2 win

Grand champion Kisenosato continued his comeback from injury in winning fashion Monday with a hard-fought victory over komusubi Takakeisho at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Returning after missing a record eight-straight meets, Kisenosato withstood an opening onslaught from the quick and powerful up-and-comer to secure an impressive win on Day 2 of the 15-day tourney.

Takakeisho (0-2) looked victory bound after turning Kisenosato around and slinging him by his belt to the edge of the straw, but the Japanese-born grand champion held his ground, gripping the komusubi by his torso before thrusting him to the deck.

All three yokozuna stayed undefeated at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan after Mongolian-born grand champions Kakuryu and Hakuho won their respective bouts.

Kakuryu made quick work of No. 1 maegashira Kaisei (1-1), using a left hand grip to turn around his opponent and push him out from the rear.

He improved to 14-0 against the Brazilian-born wrestler, who is still chasing his first "kinboshi" award for beating a grand champion.

No. 1 Ikioi (0-2) made Hakuho work hard for his victory in the final bout of the day. The all-time championship record-holder found himself pushed to the edge of the ring before toppling Ikioi with an overarm throw.

Ozeki Goeido advanced to 1-1 after withstanding a vigorous thrusting attack from Mongolian komusubi Tamawashi (0-2).

Tamawashi gained forward momentum following the jump after plowing straight through Goeido's opening face slap. The ozeki shoved his opponent back, however, securing an inside left-hand grip before forcing him out.

Ozeki Tochinoshin stayed undefeated following a straightforward win over No. 2 Yutakayama (0-2). The powerfully built Georgian, who retired from the previous tourney with a foot injury, held his ground against a charging Yutakayama before lifting him out by the belt.

Ozeki Takayasu also stayed perfect with a push-out victory over sekiwake Ichinojo (1-1), snapping a three-match losing streak against the giant Mongolian.

Facing a 47-kilogram disadvantage, Takayasu used footspeed to evade the heaviest man in the division before hitting low and hard to drive him from the ring.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi, who won his first career title at July's Nagoya grand tourney, moved to 2-0 with a push-out victory over Chiyotairyu, ranked No. 2 among the rank-and-file maegashira wrestlers.

Having won their previous meeting in May, Chiyotairyu (0-2) almost pushed and slapped his to another victory, but Mitakeumi stood firm at the edge of the ring before shoving his opponent out backward.

