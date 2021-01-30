Oldest ex-yokozuna Tochinoumi dies at age 82

sumo

Former yokozuna Tochinoumi, the oldest living sumo grand champion, died Friday from a type of lung infection known as aspiration pneumonia at age 82, a Japan Sumo Association official said.

Tochinoumi, whose real name was Shigehiro Hanada, made his debut in 1955 and was promoted to the sport's highest rank at the spring meet in March 1964. He won three top-tier makuuchi division titles and kept his yokozuna status for 17 tournaments before retiring in 1966.

His 82-year, 10-month life span is the second longest in history among all yokozuna behind Umegatani I, who wrestled in the 1870s and 1880s and died at the age of 83.

Standing less than 1.8 meters, the Aomori Prefecture native was considered undersized but known for his skillful belt grabbing and fast attacking style.

Tochinoumi won one Fighting Spirit Prize and six Technique Prizes in his career. His time as yokozuna overlapped with legendary 32-time winner Taiho and his archrival Kashiwado.

Tochinoumi took on the role of Kasugano stablemaster in 1990 following the death of former yokozuna Tochinishiki. He oversaw wrestlers including former sekiwake Tochinonada before leaving the JSA in 2003 upon retirement.

"He was hard on himself and a serious character. I can recall his hard training at our stable and his dedication to taking care of our bodies," said the current stablemaster Kasugano, former sekiwake Tochinowaka who took over the stable from Tochinoumi.

Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku said, "As the head of the Kasugano stable, he nurtured so many wrestlers and as a director (within the JSA) he was also committed to sumo's legacy and development. May his soul rest in peace."

