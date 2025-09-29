Onosato beats Hoshoryu in thrilling playoff to win autumn tournament

sumo

Onosato held off fellow yokozuna Hoshoryu to clinch his fifth Emperor's Cup in a sensational championship playoff Sunday at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Each seeking a first title since being promoted to the top rank, the two stars gave sumo fans a long-awaited championship battle between yokozuna on the final day of a 15-day tournament.

Trailing Onosato by one win overnight, Hoshoryu forced the winner-take-all playoff at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena with a push-out victory in the last scheduled bout that left the pair tied at 13-2.

The Mongolian-born grappler, winner of six of their eight previous meetings, opened with a lightning-fast charge, driving Onosato backward with a double-handed shove to the neck and shoulder, then sending him over the straw bales before he could regroup.

Changing tack in the playoff, Hoshoryu secured a hold at the back of his opponent's belt and initiated an overarm throw, but Onosato was able to hold his ground and execute a crush out to win the first championship playoff between yokozuna since September 2009.

"It was the first playoff between yokozuna in 16 years, and I believe it lifted the mood around the tournament to have the two of us leading the title race," Onosato said.

Onosato said he had doubled down on his training after falling out of title contention and going 11-4 in his yokozuna debut at July's Nagoya tournament.

"I didn't want to experience that again, so I really worked in practice," he said.

The 25-year-old Ishikawa Prefecture native said he tried not to approach the final day any differently after injured ozeki Kotozakura (9-5-1) forfeited their match scheduled for the previous day.

"My stablemaster told me to stay calm heading into the bout," Onosato said. "Unfortunately, I couldn't do so in the first bout, but I managed to have that mindset in the playoff and win."

Despite the disappointing finish, Hoshoryu completed his best performance as a grand champion, having withdrawn injured from two out of four meets since his yokozuna debut in March.

Both sekiwake suffered final-day losses to wrap up at a lackluster 6-9, with Kirishima getting thrust down by komusubi Takayasu (7-8) and Wakatakakage, who started the meet as an ozeki promotion candidate, pushed out by No. 7 maegashira Takanosho (12-3).

Young Ukrainian sensation Aonishiki was unable to end his stellar komusubi debut on a high note, losing by force out to No. 4 maegashira Wakamotoharu (9-6) and finishing with the same 11-4 record as each of his three previous meets in the elite makuuchi division.

The 21-year-old Aonishiki took home his second Technique Prize, his fourth special award from four top-division tournaments.

No. 2 maegashira Oho looks set to return to the three "sanyaku" ranks below yokozuna after improving to 10-5 with his thrust down of No. 7 maegashira Oshoma (9-6).

He is likely to be joined at sanyaku by fellow No. 2 maegashira Hakuoho, who clinched a winning record at 8-7 by pushing down No. 8 maegashira Ura (10-5) and earning an Outstanding Performance Award following his victory over Onosato early in the tournament.

Former college star Kusano, who made a surprise run at the title in his makuuchi debut in July, is set to move up from No. 6 maegashira after sealing a winning record at 8-7 with his victory over No. 15 maegashira Shonannoumi (7-8).

