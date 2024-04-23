Onosato, ex-yokozuna Kisenosato warned over drinking incident

sumo

The Japan Sumo Association gave stern warnings to rising star Onosato and his stablemaster, former yokozuna Kisenosato, after the 23-year-old was found to have consumed alcohol with an underage fellow wrestler at the stable last September.

The JSA said that Kisenosato, now the Nishonoseki stablemaster, reported the case on Monday. It began its investigation in mid-April and determined that Onosato had been aware that the other wrestler, ranked below the third-tier makushita division, was under 20 at the time of the incident.

Kisenosato won two grand tournament titles before retiring in 2019 and opening the stable in his native Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in June 2022.

Onosato, one of the sport's most exciting young talents, has been in the thick of the title race in his first two meets at the elite makuuchi division, posting impressive 11-4 records in January and March.

The former amateur star needed only four meets before earning promotion to makuuchi, marking one of the fastest ascents in the modern era. His strong showing in March is set to earn him promotion to the three "sanyaku" ranks below yokozuna for the Summer meet in May.

© KYODO