Onosato is set to become sumo's newest grand champion after winning the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday Image: JIJI Press/AFP
sports

Sumo association set to name new grand champion in record time

TOKYO

Sumo is set to crown a new grand champion in record time after Onosato was recommended for promotion to the ancient Japanese sport's highest rank of yokozuna on Monday.

The 24-year-old will become the fastest to reach the exalted rank in the modern era after contesting just 13 professional tournaments -- eight fewer than the current record holder.

The 191kg wrestler will become the 75th grand champion in the centuries-old history of sumo when his promotion is made official on Wednesday.

He will be the second wrestler to reach the top rank in the space of four months, following Hoshoryu's promotion in January.

Onosato also becomes the first Japan-born wrestler to reach the rank since 2017. Six of the last seven grand champions were born in Mongolia.

Onosato's recommendation for promotion comes after he won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday for his second straight title and the fourth of his career.

"I feel a sense of achievement and fulfillment," he said.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet, but I'm sure it will the moment I put on the rope for the first time," he added, referring to the ring attire given to grand champions.

There are no set criteria for promotion from the second-highest rank of ozeki, and cases are considered by the Yokozuna Deliberation Council.

Hoshoryu's promotion in January meant that sumo avoided having no grand champion for the first time in over 30 years.

Onosato's promotion will be the fastest since the current six-tournament calendar was introduced in 1958.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

