May sumo tournament postponed by two weeks

sumo

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament has been postponed by two weeks from its scheduled May 10 start due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Japan Sumo Association said on Friday.

The annual 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan is one of the six major sumo contests held in Japan every year.

The Tokyo tournament is now scheduled to start on May 24, with the next competition to be held in Nagoya also delayed for two weeks.

The sporting calendar in Japan, like in much of the rest of the world, has been ripped apart by the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 3,425 and killed 78 people in the country.

