Takanofuji says punishment for off-ring violence 'too heavy'

Second-tier juryo division sumo wrestler Takanofuji, who is facing disciplinary action for hitting a lower-ranked wrestler in the forehead, said Friday after issuing an apology that he is not ready to end his career.
"This penalty is too heavy and I can't accept it," said Takanofuji, who was urged by the Japan Sumo Association in a board meeting on Thursday to voluntarily retire following his second assault case. His stablemaster Chiganoura has also asked him to voluntarily retire but he has refused.
"All I have is sumo. I want to learn from my mistakes, get back in the ring and dedicate my life to sumo," he said.
The 22-year-old Takanofuji, whose real name is Tsuyoshi Kamiyama, was accompanied by a lawyer at the press conference.
According to the JSA, on Aug 31, Takanofuji struck his attendant and jonidan wrestler once because he bathed before him and was displeased with his attitude. The victim got a lump on his head and the pain lasted for a few days, the JSA said.
Takanofuji's stablemaster reported the incident to the association and suspended the wrestler from Sept 8-22 Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
Though Takanofuji admitted to the facts, he said he "did not hit him hard" and "lacked awareness" that hitting him lightly on the head with his fist was a serious form of wrongdoing. He was also known to berate junior wrestlers with discriminatory remarks when they did not do their job well.
It was the second assault case for the Chiganoura stable wrestler, who was involved in a similar incident during the spring tournament last year.
At the time, he belonged to a stable run by former yokozuna Takanohana, who has since retired. After transferring to the Chiganoura stable, he submitted an oath to his stablemaster not to commit any more acts of violence.
Takanofuji has filed a written request to the JSA asking for a lighter punishment and sent a petition to the Japan Sports Agency calling for improved governance in the sport.
The incident involving Takanofuji is the latest in a series of sumo scandals involving violence.© KYODO
englisc aspyrgend
Anywhere else he would be in police custody for assault.
Yubaru
I'll bet this guy was a bully when he was younger too! Wouldn't be one bit surprised if he gets into even more trouble after he finishes sumo!
CaptDingleheimer
Should have slugged him in his big belly or kicked him in his fat rear end, where he'd get his point across without leaving a mark.
Hazing is a part of sumo that wrestlers basically submit themselves to and accept by attempting to climb the ranks.
When it comes to intensely competitive athletic environments with military-like teamwork mindsets, I don't have a problem with moderate hazing. Made me the man I am today and I'm the better for it. But punching someone in the head and leaving an egg on his dome, that's over the top.
isoducky
Simple enough; 6 month ban from all sumo related activities, A year ban from competition that can be extended. This is to be served consecutively. Within the 6 months the JSA comes up with a bullet pointed list of required actions the wrestler needs to do to get reinstated. He screws up again or fails these actions the suspension remains.
The Original Wing
This is curious. They requested that he retire, but apparently aren't willing to kick him out. In my experience, asking someone to quit (retire) has had the subtext of "We're going to kick you out if you don't, but quitting will allow you to preserve some dignity." Perhaps there's some contractual/legal reason they can't boot him out?
I was involved in a number of dust-ups in my day, but this particular issue was never one of the causes.
RiskyMosaic
I think - for the most part - that everyone deserves a second chance. A third? Nah.
chisineko
He can not accept - an evidence of arrogant indifference to rules indeed.