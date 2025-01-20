Sumo to stage event in Paris as part of global push

Sumo will stage a tournament in Paris for the first time in over three decades next year in a push to expand the ancient sport beyond Japan, organizers said Sunday.
Accor Arena, which hosted basketball and gymnastics events at last year's Paris Olympics, will stage a two-day competition featuring top wrestlers in the French capital in June 2026.
Japan Sumo Association (JSA) officials announced last month that they will also stage a tournament later this year at London's Royal Albert Hall -- the first overseas sumo competition in 20 years.
"It's important for us to show our sport to the world," JSA chairman Hakkaku told reporters at Tokyo's Kokugikan, where the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament is currently taking place. "And for the wrestlers, they're the best in the world, they should be proud of that and see that they're admired all over the world."
Paris hosted sumo tournaments in 1986 and 1995 at the invitation of former French president Jacques Chirac, who was known to be a huge fan of the centuries-old sport.
Hakkaku, who competed at the 1986 Paris event, said he was "grateful for the long and deep relations between sumo and France".
"We feel renewed joy and great responsibility as we prepare for our third performance in Paris in 2026," he said. "We are committed to fully sharing the charm of sumo... with the French people."
French organizers said they would pull out all the stops to recreate the atmosphere of a sumo tournament in Japan.
David Rothschild, promoter and executive producer for events organisers AEG, said the Paris tournament would be part of a "festival" celebrating Japanese culture.
"When you say the word sumo, everyone in France knows it represents traditional Japanese culture," he said.
"There was a time when it was shown on TV and there are people in France who are very knowledgeable about it," Rothschild added. "But time flies and we want to introduce the beauty of sumo to a new generation."
Sumo has staged events in several countries around the world, including the Soviet Union, Mexico and the United States.
The last overseas tournament organized by the JSA was in Las Vegas in 2005.
Hakkaku, the JSA chairman, said the association's efforts to bring sumo to audiences abroad were meant to "introduce people to the traditional culture of Japan".
"We thought a lot about how to develop our sport after COVID and I think this was the best idea, but it was already in our plans before that," he said.© 2025 AFP
Asiaman7
I realize organizers are hoping the upcoming London and Paris exhibitions will whip up excitement to attract sell-out crowds to the domestic tournaments.
However, today it’s virtually impossible to purchase tickets to Japan’s six annual tournaments without paying to join the sumo fan club and then entering its pre-tournament lottery or paying a significant markup to a tour operator. One of NHK’s long-time English commentators was lamenting this sad fact the other day.
The tour operators are taking many tickets and then repackaging/reselling those tickets at higher prices to tourists, thus making tickets less available at their original face value to local residents.
There is a general sale of tickets, but all those for all 15 days are sold in the first 30 minutes through online distributors, like Ticket Pia, which are virtually impossible to access because of the flood of traffic in those 30 minutes.
It’s also sad to see sumo tournaments being used as “brief cultural stops.” At a tournament in Tokyo last year, I witnessed 50 non-Japanese enter together with a guide at 16:00 and then depart together at 17:00, which is an hour before the end of the day’s bouts. That hour is when all the top matches occur! There are so many true fans of sumo who would love to have those unused seats.
Moreover, because seats are being hoarded by tour operators selling at higher prices to overseas tourists, many seats are actually going unused. At every sold-out tournament, batches of empty seats can be seen everywhere, particularly in the second tier of Tokyo’s Kokugikan. The Japan Sumo Association drops the “full house” banner every day, but the Association also asserts the venue needs to be “only about 85% full” for the banner to be dropped.
I realize the Association’s desire to maximize profits, but Japan’s residents partially subsidize the Association through the broadcast-rights contract with NHK, a public media funded by mandatory fees received from TV viewers.
Don’t know what the answer is, but some ticket-distribution reform appears to be needed.