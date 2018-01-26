Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Tochinoshin 1 win away from 1st championship

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tochinoshin is one win away from claiming his first championship after dispatching Ichinojo at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday.

Grand champion Kakuryu suffered his third straight loss on the 13th-day of the 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan and now trails Tochinoshin by two wins.

Tochinoshin, a No. 3 maegashira whose only loss here was to the yokozuna, posted his sixth straight victory, defeating top-ranked maegashira Ichinojo (8-5). The two maegashira held onto each other's belts, but the 177-kilogram Tochinoshin lifted the 215-kg Mongolian toward the edge and forced him out.

The Georgian, who seized the sole lead on Thursday, can secure his title on Saturday with a win against No. 9 Shohozan (9-4).

In the day's final bout, Kakuryu was shoved out by sekiwake Mitakeumi (8-5). The Dewanoumi stable sekiwake snapped his five-match losing streak to secure a winning record.

"I'm glad. I can't say I didn't feel pressure after having consecutive losses," Mitakeumi said.

The two ozeki won their respective bouts. Takayasu (10-3) bulldozed fourth-ranked maegashira Arawashi (6-7) out to secure his sixth straight win. Goeido (7-6) snapped his three-match losing streak when he dispatched No. 5 Okinoumi (4-9).

Fan-favorite No.5 Endo (8-5) secured a winning record at the meet after beating former ozeki Kotoshogiku (6-7). Endo forced out Kotoshogiku, who is now the second-ranked maegashira.

Earlier in the day, No. 10 maegashira Aminishiki (2-8-3), who missed three days during the meet due to injury, posted his first win since he returned on Day 10. The Isegahama stable wrestler held on to No.6 Ikioi (2-11) and pulled him down.

Aminishiki became the oldest wrestler at age 39 to return to the elite makuuchi division at last year's Kyushu meet and won the Fighting Spirit prize. However, he had only one win before hurting his right knee on Day 5.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES