sumo

Tochinoshin takes lead at New Year meet as Kakuryu falters again

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tochinoshin snatched a one-match lead Thursday at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament after grand champion Kakuryu suffered his second loss in as many days.

The No. 3 maegashira, who entered Day 12 of the 15-day tournament tied with Kakuryu, earned his fifth straight win at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan when he forced out sekiwake Tamawashi (4-8).

After a fierce exchange of slaps and pushes Tamawashi appeared to have the advantage, driving Tochinoshin back with a hand to the throat before knocking him off balance. But the powerful Georgian kept his footing and his composure, outmuscling his higher-ranked opponent to secure the victory.

Yokozuna Kakuryu dropped to 10-2 after losing to No. 5 Endo (7-5) for the second time in their seven meetings. The loss followed his upset at the hands of Tamawashi on Day 11.

Endo, who earned his fourth "kinboshi" prize for beating a yokozuna, was forced onto the back foot in the opening exchange, but quickly turned the match around when he pushed Kakuryu out.

"Since (my opponent) was a yokozuna, I knew I wouldn't be able to fight the way I wanted, so I just competed with all the strength I had," Endo said. "Now I'm just going to stay focused on the last three days of the tournament."

Takayasu (9-3) remained an outside contender for his first top-level title with a quick victory over fellow ozeki Goeido (6-6). Takayasu used his brute strength and 22-kilogram weight advantage to blitz his opponent and force him from the ring.

No. 13 Daieisho, meanwhile, saw his slim hopes of a surprise championship slip away after dropping to 8-4 when he was defeated by No. 8 Kaisei (8-4). After entering the day tied for third with Takayasu, Daieisho fell back into a six-way tie for fourth.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi's slide continued after taking a fifth straight loss in his bout with No. 5 Okinoumi (4-8). Okinoumi took the initiative from the opening clash, sending his higher-ranked opponent backpedaling before propelling him over the edge of the ring.

Mitakeumi (7-5) had emerged as an early contender after the withdrawal of grand champions Hakuho and Kisenosato through injury, winning his first seven bouts of the tournament. But his sterling early form abandoned him from the start of the second week, with the latest loss leaving him out of contention.

1 Comment
Tochinoshin is such a beast, love him! Probably not the most technical rikishi but gotta admire his raw strength.

Georgia produces plenty of 6'- 6'5" & 120-140kgs blokes, they often play rugby (also some Georgian beasts in wrestling and weightlifting). Would have loved to see him at n8 (rugby) though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

