Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sumo

Yokozuna Hakuho released from hospital after COVID infection

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler, Yokozuna Hakuho, has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday.

Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-serving yokozuna of all time, has now tested negative for COVID-19 and has left hospital to continue his recovery.

Hakuho, 35, tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan 5 after losing his sense of smell. Hochi reported that his ability to smell has returned.

Hakuho's positive test came just five days before the ongoing sumo New Year Grand Tournament in Tokyo began.

In May, 28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi died due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus after he became infected.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel