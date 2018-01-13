Top sumo referee to resign over sexual harassment scandal

Sumo's top-ranked referee will resign over a sexual harassment scandal, the sport's governing body said Saturday following an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors.

Shikimori Inosuke will not referee any further matches after receiving a three-tournament suspension, the Japan Sumo Association said at a press conference on the eve of the New Year Grand Tournament. The directors handed down the suspension at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, and will formally accept Shikimori's resignation when his ban is lifted following May's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

The incident occurred while the association was still investigating another scandal over then-yokozuna Harumafuji's assault of a fellow wrestler in October.

"At this time, following in succession after the assault issue, we had this incident of Inosuke's inappropriate acts," JSA chairman Hakkaku said at a press conference while wearing a pained expression. "I'm sorry for this."

In the wake of the assault scandal, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko won't attend the New Year tournament for the first time in four years.

Shikimori had apologized to the association for repeatedly kissing a teenage referee and touching him on the chest while intoxicated during a regional tour of Okinawa last month. The junior referee has declined to file charges.

Asked about the timing of accepting Shikimori's resignation, Hakkaku said, "Being a head referee comes with heavy responsibility. We wanted to give him time to reflect on this."

Although Shikimori's name will continue to appear on the ranking tables for the year's first three grand tournaments, the referee will not be in attendance. The association also handed down strict warnings to sumo elders Kasugano, who is now in charge of regional tours, and Miyagino, whose stable Shikimori belongs to.

According to senior executives, Shikimori, the association's sole head referee, has been involved in previous incidents due to excessive drinking. He told the panel he had no memory of harassing the junior referee. The assault scandal that cost Harumafuji his place in sumo also occurred while a group of wrestlers were drinking during a regional tour.

With the post of the sport's other top-ranked referee, Kimura Shonosuke, currently vacant, the New Year tournament will go forward without a head referee. The situation is not unprecedented, having also occurred in the first two grand tournaments in 1994.

"My hope is that the wrestlers summon every ounce of strength they possess and put on a fine display of sumo," Hakkaku said. "We need to put on a good show for the fans."

