sumo

Under-fire elder Takanohana questioned at last by JSA

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Sumo Association questioned stablemaster Takanohana on Monday over his role in the aftermath of the incident that led to yokozuna Harumafuji's retirement.

According to the association's communications chief, Kasugano, Takanohana contacted the JSA Monday and then was interviewed for roughly two hours. The stablemaster had a lawyer present as he was questioned by the crisis management panel's director, Kagamiyama, and its chairman, former prosecutor Toshio Takano.

In October, Harumafuji assaulted and injured maegashira wrestler Takanoiwa, a member of Takanohana's stable. The incident occurred during a regional tour of which Takanohana was in charge.

Last Wednesday, a JSA advisory body, the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, recommended punishment for Takanohana's failure to report the incident promptly. That day, the JSA's board of directors, of which Takanohana is a member, declined to discuss any disciplinary measures against him, delaying that decision until Thursday.

During the crisis management panel's investigation, Takanohana declined to make the wrestler available for questioning until last week and had originally withheld the results of Takanoiwa's medical diagnosis. According to an official source, Takanohana was the only person involved that the panel had not yet interviewed.

On Thursday, the JSA's board of directors and board of councilors will meet in an extraordinary session to determine whether disciplinary measures will be taken against Takanohana.

If he has nothing to hide, why bring the lawyer? Takanohana is a primadonna and needs to get taken down a few pegs. He was butt-hurt when he wasn't elected to head the association and has been waiting for the chance to embarrass them all.

If he has nothing to hide, why bring the lawyer? Takanohana is a primadonna and needs to get taken down a few pegs. He was butt-hurt when he wasn't elected to head the association and has been waiting for the chance to embarrass them all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There are followers appearing to Takanohana in the association. Three stable masters parted from Tokitsukaze group to support Takanohana openly on Dec. 22nd. They have been feeling disgusting about the ill-mannered Mongolian wrestlers and they think the sumo association lead by Hakkaku chairman cannot take strict attitude to Hakuho and Mongolian wrestlers. Hakuho's rough plays of win-first is criticized as unlike Yokozuna. As Mongolian wrestlers increased considerably, they have become arrogant. That may be true but I like strong yokozuna like Asashoryu and Hakuho. Watching sumo of Japanese weak yokozuna is a stress to me. Yokozuna champion must be strong first and must win. Manners next.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

