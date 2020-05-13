Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus dies at 28

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus died Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Sumo Association.
Shobushi, who wrestled in the fourth-tier sandanme division, died in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, NHK said. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10.
Shobushi, who belonged to the Takadagawa stable, made his debut in 2007.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Goodlucktoyou
Overweight is not good for your health.
NCIS Reruns
The lower-ranked rikishi sleep together in a single tatami room, so I would imagine the virus spreads even easier than in a school or military barracks. The big guys will need to be extra careful.
WilliB
Wow, 28! But all extra weigh comes with additional risk, no matter if there is a lot of muscle under the fat.
Also, how much sunshine do the sumotori get? Vitamin D deficiency appears to be a big factor too.