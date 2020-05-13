Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus dies at 28

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus died Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Sumo Association.

Shobushi, who wrestled in the fourth-tier sandanme division, died in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, NHK said. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10.

Shobushi, who belonged to the Takadagawa stable, made his debut in 2007.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.