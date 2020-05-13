Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
sports

Sumo wrestler infected with coronavirus dies at 28

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus died Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the Japan Sumo Association.

Shobushi, who wrestled in the fourth-tier sandanme division, died in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, NHK said. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10.

Shobushi, who belonged to the Takadagawa stable, made his debut in 2007.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Overweight is not good for your health.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The lower-ranked rikishi sleep together in a single tatami room, so I would imagine the virus spreads even easier than in a school or military barracks. The big guys will need to be extra careful.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow, 28! But all extra weigh comes with additional risk, no matter if there is a lot of muscle under the fat.

Also, how much sunshine do the sumotori get? Vitamin D deficiency appears to be a big factor too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining