Sumo wrestler pulls out of ongoing tournament for beating his junior

A juryo-division wrestler on Monday pulled out of the ongoing Spring Grand Sumo Tournament a day after the revelation that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler in a fresh scandal rocking the traditional Japanese sport.

Takayoshitoshi, a 20-year-old wrestler of the stable of Takanohana fighting in the second-tier division, has admitted to beating the junior, who was serving as his attendant, a couple of times, according to the Japan Sumo Association. The incident followed a high-profile assault scandal last year that led to the retirement of a grand champion.

Sumo elder Kasugano, the JSA's communications director, said

Takayoshitoshi had struck the attendant on Sunday in a dressing room at Edion Arena. The wrestler, whose real name is Tsuyoshi Kamiyama, reportedly lost his temper as the attendant was late in notifying him of the timing of his match.

Takanohana told reporters before his stable's lodging in Kyoto, "Whatever the reason, use of violence is unacceptable. I cannot allow him to stand on the sumo ring."

The stablemaster reported on Takayoshitoshi's violence and apologized for his conduct at a JSA extraordinary board meeting held at the arena, Kasugano said. The association will decide on possible punitive measures against Takayoshitoshi and Takanohana at a meeting of its board of directors on March 29.

The sumo world has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months, most notably the case in which Takanoiwa, a wrestler belonging to Takanohana's stable, suffered head injuries at the hands of former yokozuna Harumafuji in a drinking session during a regional tour in Tottori Prefecture in October.

Takanohana, who was in charge of regional tours in his capacity as a member of the JSA's board of directors, has been at odds with the sumo body over the handling of the incident. The stablemaster lost that post as punishment, ostensibly for failing to report the assault promptly to the association, despite reporting the case to the police.

"I have taught my wrestlers strictly that violence is a definite evil, but this incident happened," Takanohana, a former yokozuna, told reporters. "I am surprised because (Takayoshitoshi) is a wrestler who makes steady efforts in training."

Takayoshitoshi, who was fighting in his first grand tournament in the second-tier division, and his twin brother Takagenji have drawn attention for becoming the first twins to rank in sumo's top two divisions of juryo and makuuchi.

At its extraordinary board meeting Monday, the JSA also approved the withdrawal from the current tournament of a wrestler belonging to the stable of Minezaki following the discovery that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler at least four times from September to January.

