 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sumo wrestler-sized wheelchair
Sumo wrestler Dewanojo, a competitor in the fourth-tier sandanme division, demonstrates a wheelchair designed to carry patients weighing up to 300 kilograms in Nagoya on Friday. Image: Kyodo
sumo

Sumo wrestler-sized wheelchair deployed ahead of Nagoya tournament

1 Comment
NAGOYA

With the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament set to open Sunday, a medical center near the competition venue has taken possession of a heavy-duty wheelchair built to transport the sport's heftiest wrestlers.

The chair, designed to accommodate patients weighing up to 300 kilograms, was presented Friday to the medical center affiliated with Nagoya City University Medical School. The facility is located a short distance from the newly built IG Arena, where the 15-day tournament will run through July 27.

The device was demonstrated by sumo's current heaviest competitor, fourth-tier sandanme wrestler Dewanojo, who tips the scales at 252 kg.

"The risk of injury is always there in sumo," Dewanojo said. "Having a wheelchair that's big enough provides peace of mind."

A Nagoya-based nursing home operator donated the German-made wheelchair, one of the largest in the world, according to the medical center.

It will also be on hand for use at next year's Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wheelchair makers are really thoughtful they made wheelchair in many different size.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel