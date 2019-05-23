Ito fires Kashima into Asian Champions League knockout stage

Hero super-sub: Sho Ito (second left is mobbed by teammates after scoring against Shandong Luneng

soccer

By Toshifumi KITAMURA

A quickfire double from substitute Sho Ito gave Japan's Kashima Antlers a 2-1 home win over Shandong Luneng on Wednesday, taking the holders into the Asian Champions League knockout stage.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini headed the Group E winners in front after 10 minutes, the beanpole Belgian powering the ball after good work from Brazilian Gil to give the hosts a scare.

But the Antlers, who only needed a draw to join Shandong in the last 16, struck back in the 68th minute when Ito smashed home from close range after the visitors failed to clear a Leo Silva corner.

Moments later, Ito beat the offside trap and applied a clinical finish with the outside of his right boot to turn the game on its head.

The Antlers, who kept Asia's premier club title in Japan after J.eague rivals Urawa Reds won it in 2017, had lost their previous two games.

But a much-needed victory in their final group match boosted their points tally to 10 points from six games, one behind their opponents.

Kashima's comeback meant Korean side Gyeongnam's 2-0 victory over Johor Darul Ta'zim was academic.

Luc Castaignos fired the K-League club ahead a little after the hour mark to break stubborn resistance from the Group E minnows before Takahiro Kunimoto added an injury-time second for the home side.

Kashima will play Japanese rivals Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the knockout stages with Shandong facing China's two-time Asian champion Guangzhou Evergrande.

