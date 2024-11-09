Superstar Dupont raring to go for France against Japan

rugby union

By Illtud DAFYDD

France captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday he is "eager" to play for his country's 15-a-side team once again this weekend following his Olympics-enforced absence.

Dupont, 27, has missed almost 13 months of action for Les Bleus but won Olympic gold in rugby sevens for France at this year's Games in Paris.

His last appearance for Fabien Galthie's outfit was last October's Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to eventual winners South Africa.

"It was a bit long without playing with the 15s side, so I was eager to find the balance, to be back with the guys and at the Stade de France," Dupont told reporters before Saturday's game against Japan in Paris.

"So I'm very happy, I wasn't lost," he added.

Dupont's Olympic success added to a lengthy list of trophy wins including a Six Nations and a host of titles with club Toulouse.

The only thing missing is the World Cup, with the next tournament held in Australia in 2027.

"Even if it feels far away, I think we now have the experience and maturity to say we're working with the goal to be at our best in three years," Dupont said.

"Even if you have to think about the weekend's objective, and short-term matches, we know the World Cup is on its way," the 2021 World Rugby player of the year added.

Dupont returns to a France set-up reeling from off-field scandals.

During this summer's tour of South America two players faced allegations of rape and another was sent home for making racist comments on social media.

Following the incidents the French Rugby Federation have introduced a new behavioural charter for players which includes a ban on alcohol consumption at the training ground and stadia.

"We represent the France national team," Dupont said. "We know we have a public image to uphold and responsibilities, on and off the field.

"With that in mind there hasn't been a need for change, there will just be a clarification on what we're allowed and not allowed to do at certain moments," he added.

This weekend Dupont lines up alongside club team-mate Thomas Ramos at half-back, with usual fly-half Romain Ntamack out injured.

Despite having never started a game together in the crucial playmaking roles for their country, Dupont and Ramos have featured there for their club.

"We have our bearings," Dupont said. "There are no problems with that.

"He's a different player to Romain but in the gameplan and how we play at Toulouse that we try and drive here, there are a lot of similarities," he added.

© 2024 AFP