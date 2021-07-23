Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British and Irish Lions forward Jack Conan runs with the ball to score a try against the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday Photo: AFP
rugby union

Surprise choice Conan says starting for Lions is 'surreal'

0 Comments
CAPE TOWN

Surprise British and Irish Lions number eight selection Jack Conan said on Thursday that it was "surreal" hearing his name called out as a starter against world champions South Africa on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Ireland loose forward fills a place in the team for the first test in Cape Town that most pundits expected would be taken by Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau.

Sam Simmonds from England was another contender and he and Faletau were among the first to congratulate Conan for getting the nod from coach Warren Gatland.

"It was fantastic to hear my name being called out as a starter. I think it is natural to doubt yourself, so it was an anxious time when Warren was announcing the team," Conan told an online news conference.

"Hearing my name called out was surreal. I do not think it gets any bigger than this," said a forward whose career has been hampered by injuries.

"I have been pretty consistent in the last few warm-up matches. I have tried to show what I am capable of every time I was given a chance. I am not looking past this weekend, I am delighted to get the nod for the first test, but I am not looking any further forward than that."

Conan has not only impressed Gatland and the assistant coaches with his forward play, but also scored two tries on tour, one of them in a 46-point rout of the Stormers franchise in Cape Town last weekend.

Conan is unconcerned about never having played in a combination with England flankers Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes.

"We have bonded well as a back row, not just myself and the two lads, but everyone. We are there helping each other every day to get better."

A neck injury was the latest setback for Conan, limiting his appearances for Ireland to 20 in six years, and facing the Springboks was a distant dream when this year dawned.

"At the start of the year it was just about getting fit again and not having these constant setbacks. Touring with the Lions was not at the top of my list. But I have been taking it game by game and enjoying my rugby more. It shows in my performances that I am playing better now than ever before.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel