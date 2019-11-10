Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Suzuki takes 3-stroke lead at LPGA's Japan Classic

SHIGA

Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday.

Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course to finish her two rounds at 12-under 132. Gaby Lopez shot 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour's Asia Swing.

Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka struggled with her game and finished with a 76 that included five bogeys and a double bogey.

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, shot a 68 to move up the leaderboard after an opening-round 74 and was 10 strokes behind Suzuki.

