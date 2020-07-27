Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tatsuki Suzuki made a point after winning the Moto3 at Jerez Photo: AFP
motorcycle racing

Suzuki wins Andalucia Moto3 as Arenas crashes

0 Comments
By JAVIER SORIANO
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain

Japan's Tatsuki Suzuki won the Andalucia Moto3 Grand Prix on Sunday as championship leader Albert Arenas crashed on lap 15.

Suzuki, who started from pole, scored his second victory in the class and climbed to second in the championship behind Spaniard Arenas who had won the first two races of the season.

After a long battle at the front, Suzuki edged Briton John McPhee and Italian Celestino Vietti at the line.

"I tried to stay as long as possible in front of the pack," said Suzuki.

South African Darryn Binder, whose brother Brad is racing in MotoGP, finished fourth after starting 25th on the grid.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel