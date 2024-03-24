Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Liverpool Ajax Legends
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson applauds the crowd before the start of an exhibition soccer match between Liverpool Legends and Ajax Legends at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 23, 2024. Former England boss Eriksson, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, disclosed his terminal cancer diagnosis in January. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Eriksson manages Liverpool to comeback win against Ajax

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Sven-Goran Eriksson received a standing ovation and a dramatic comeback win when taking charge of a Liverpool team for the first and likely last time on Saturday.

The former England manager was a Liverpool fan from childhood and said it was a dream come true to be given the chance to coach a team of the Merseyside club's greats against Ajax in a charity match at Anfield.

“I think everybody was a winner today and it was beautiful, absolutely fantastic," Eriksson said.

He revealed in January he had cancer and might have less than a year to live.

With his love of Liverpool well documented, he was asked to join club greats John Aldridge, John Barnes and Ian Rush on the sidelines for the annual charity game.

An Anfield crowd of 59,655 showed its appreciation for the Swedish coach, who is 76, with rousing applause as he walked onto the field before kickoff.

Earlier, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showed his support when meeting Eriksson and the squad at its hotel.

A team that included Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres ensured Eriksson enjoyed a 4-2 win from 2-0 down at halftime.

Derk Boerrigter and Kiki Musampa put Ajax in front at the break, but goals from Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar and Torres sealed a win for the home team.

In January, Eriksson said he has pancreatic cancer and it was inoperable.

“At best I have maybe a year, at worst maybe a little less,” he said.

Eriksson had a storied career, winning championships in Italy, Portugal and Sweden. He was England manager from 2001-06.

This week he spoke about finally fulfilling his long-standing wish to manage Liverpool.

“When I was manager, I always dreamt about Liverpool, but it never happened,” he said. “It was close once. There were some discussions once. It was many years ago. It never happened but now it happens.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog