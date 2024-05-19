 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds
Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, left, and Canada's Colton Parayko, right, make a save against Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi during the preliminary round match between Canada and Finland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
ice hockey

Canada tops Finland, Sweden beats Latvia, Switzerland routs Denmark at men's hockey worlds

0 Comments
PRAGUE

Defending champion Canada had to recover from an early scare before rallying to beat Finland 5-3 for its fifth victory from five games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Captain John Tavares set up the winning goal with his second assist with 8:28 remaining in the final period, finding Brandon Hagel at the left post to score into an open net. It was only the second shot on goal for Canada in the period.

Dawson Mercer finished it off with an empty net goal with 20 second left.

Canada joined Switzerland atop Group A and both sealed a playoff-round spot.

Also for Canada, Owen Power scored a goal and added two assists, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev scored. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots.

Jesse Puljujarvi led Finland with two goals and Valtteri Puustinen got the other.

Canada was two goals down early in the first after Finland scored in a span of 2:16. Puljujarvi scored off a rebound 1:35 in, and Puustinen doubled the advantage on a power play.

Canada needed 97 seconds to tie it at 2.

Andrew Mangiapane seized the puck behind the goal before passing it to Cozens to net from the slot. Then Tavares seized the puck in his own half before skating down the left before feeding Brandon Tanev to knock in the equalizer from the crease.

Sweden killed off a 5-minute major before scoring three goals in a 26-second span in the middle period to pull away from Latvia in a 7-2 win that clinched a playoff-round berth.

The Swedes, who have not trailed in the tournament, preserved their perfect record through five games to lead Group B.

Latvia pulled even at 2-2 in the second in Ostrava but failed to capitalize after Rasmus Dahlin received a 5-minute major and game misconduct for charging. The defenseman opened the scoring for Sweden in the first period.

Fabian Zetterlund then scored twice in a 17-second span. Nine seconds later, center Joel Eriksson Ek netted to make it 5-2. Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists.

In Prague, Switzerland routed Denmark 8-0. Winger Kevin Fiala scored two goals and had an assist.

Center Nico Hischier opened the scoring and added two assists to leave the Danes in danger of not advancing.

In Group B, Germany beat winless Poland 4-2 for a fourth win.

Later in Group A, the Czech Republic faced Britain, which is winless but has been competitive as it tries to avoid a last-place finish and relegation. France took on Slovakia.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog