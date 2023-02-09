Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Japanese city of Sapporo, once seen as a favourite, has put its 2030 Winter Olympics bid on hold Photo: AFP
sports

Sweden considering bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

After losing out to Milan to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden is now considering a bid for the 2030 Games, the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) announced on Wednesday.

Alternative host candidates for the 2030 Games have been dropping out, with Salt Lake City, the only contender still in the race, now expressing a preference for the 2034 Olympics instead.

Sweden will conduct a "preliminary study" in the next few months to determine whether there is potential to move ahead with a bid, SOC head Anders Larsson told reporters.

"Let's hope it will lead to a bid, and let's hope that will in turn lead to the Olympics and Paralympics in Sweden", he said.

The International Olympic Committee had initially been due to announce the host city this year but has postponed its decision until 2024, citing challenges presented by climate change.

But the reality is that there are few candidates: the Japanese city of Sapporo, once seen as a favorite, has put its bid on hold following a corruption scandal surrounding the summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Other bids have been withdrawn, including those from Vancouver and Barcelona-Zaragoza.

Only Salt Lake City in the United States, which hosted the Games in 2002, remains as a possibility.

But given that the Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028, Salt Lake City has said it would prefer to organize the Winter 2034 edition.

Sweden's 2026 bid included events in Stockholm and the Are ski resort in the northwest. The Swedish cities that could be involved in a potential 2030 bid have not been confirmed yet, the SOC said.

While the Swedish government ultimately threw its weight behind the 2026 bid in the final stages, it enjoyed only lukewarm support among the general public.

Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912, but has never hosted a Winter Olympics despite numerous attempts over the years.

A lack of candidates to host the Winter Games has become a recurring problem. Beijing, which hosted in 2022, had only the Kazakh city of Almaty as a rival.

Given the lack of potential hosts, the IOC has hinted at the possibility of giving the 2030 and 2034 Games to the same host in order to provide a "climate of stability".

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog