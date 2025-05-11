Sinner makes triumphant return from doping ban at Italian Open

tennis

By Terry DALEY

Jannik Sinner made no mistake on his return to tennis on Saturday after a three-month doping ban, sweeping aside Mariano Navone in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Italian Open in front of thrilled fans in Rome.

World number one Sinner cruised past Argentina's Navone in one hour and 39 minutes in front of over 10,000 supporters at the Foro Italico to set up a third-round clash with lucky loser Jesper de Jong.

The Italian had not played since winning the Australian Open in January due to the suspension he accepted from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) the following month.

He twice tested positive for traces of banned substance clostebol in March last year, although WADA accepted that the 23-year-old had been accidentally contaminated by his physiotherapist.

And Sinner delighted a partisan and packed centre court in the Italian capital, shaking off the cobwebs as he eyes a run at Roland Garros later this month.

"I tried to give everything I have, you know, I think that's the only thing I can do. That's the only thing I can control right now." said Sinner.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's a special feeling. I never take things granted. And yeah, I'm just happy to be back."

The three-time Grand Slam winner's last clay court match was his epic semi-final defeat to rival Carlos Alcaraz at last year's French Open, and while the crowd matched such a big occasion on Saturday, the tennis did not.

Alcaraz was a short walk away at the Stadio Olimpico to watch his footballer friend Patric play for Lazio while Sinner took on world number 99 Navone.

And the Spaniard, who faces Laslo Djere on Sunday night, would not have been surprised to hear that Sinner dealt with Navone in a perfunctory, unflashy manner to begin his comeback in style.

It was a good day for Italian fans who also watched Rome-born Matteo Berrettini beat Jacob Fearnley in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) in his first match at his home tournament in four years.

Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, who withdrew from the Madrid Open with the latest in a long line of abdominal injuries, will face Madrid champion Casper Ruud in the third round with the Norwegian beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women's sixth seed Jasmine Paolini made it a hat-trick of Italian wins by sweeping aside Ons Jabeur in straight sets to set up a last 16 clash with Jelena Ostapenko.

Elsewhere in the men's draw Andrey Rublev was dumped out at the first attempt by Hungary's Fabian Marozsan, while fourth seed Taylor Fritz also exited after going down 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) to fellow American Marcos Giron.

Iga Swiatek failed to get past the third round in her bid for a fourth Rome title, an uncharacteristically bad display against Danielle Collins ending in a 6-1, 7-5 defeat.

World number two Swiatek was barely recognisable from the player who has won four French Open titles, being broken four times in the first set and failing to impose herself at all on unfancied Collins, against whom she had previously won eight of nine meetings.

"I'm doing something wrong. So I need to just regroup and kind change some stuff," Swiatek told reporters.

Veteran Collins, 31, will now face Elina Svitolina in the last 16 as the world number 35 hunts an unlikely second WTA 1000 title after winning in Miami last year.

Swiatek's early exit is a major shock and another worrying sign for the Pole ahead of Roland Garros as she was also thrashed in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open earlier this month.

The 23-year-old's elimination opens up her side of the women's draw with Naomi Osaka, who could have been her opponent in the quarter-finals, facing fifth seed Madison Keys in the last 16 after beating Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

