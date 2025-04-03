 Japan Today
Miami Open Tennis
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
tennis

Swiatek and Raducanu pull out of Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

LONDON

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu have pulled out of next week's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers for their respective teams.

Poland is hosting Switzerland and Ukraine in the round-robin qualifier but Swiatek, who is ranked No. 2, said Wednesday she made the “difficult decision” to skip it.

“I always represent my country with pride. I played everything there was to play for the country last year," Swiatek said in a statement. “Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training.”

Swiatek lost to wild card Alexandra Eala in the Miami Open quarterfinals last week. The five-time Grand Slam champion had also been given extra security protection at the tournament after being verbally attacked during a practice session by a man who had sent her harassing messages via social media.

Also Wednesday, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association announced that Raducanu has withdrawn. Britain plays Germany and the Netherlands in The Hague.

