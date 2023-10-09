Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Swiatek wins China Open; Korda stuns Medvedev at Shanghai

0 Comments
BEIJING

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek won the China Open final with a near-perfect 6-2, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday, for her tour-leading fifth title of the season.

Swiatek's triumph, in her first visit to China, was her 16th career title and adds to her impressive 2023 haul that includes titles at Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart and Warsaw.

Like her dominant defeat of third-ranked Coco Gauff in the semifinal, Swiatek's serve was again the telling difference in Sunday's final, denying Samsonova a single break point opportunity throughout the 69-minute match.

Both players stayed on serve in a steady opening until 22nd-ranked Samsonova double-faulted on her first break point of the match. Swiatek then held for 5-2, and broke Samsonova again to take the first set.

Swiatek mainatined the momentum into the second set to take an early break for 3-1 and quickly closed out her fifth title of the year after Samsonova put a drop shot into the net on match point.

Sebastian Korda stunned third-ranked Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (8), 6-2 to advance to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

The 23-year-old Korda showed stamina and resilience by saving three set points to eventually prevail in an enthralling first-set tiebreak.

Medvedev, a finalist at the China Open last week, was far from his imperious best that has seen him win 60 matches this season. He cut an increasingly frustrated figure in the second set, and when Korda prised a break to take a 2-0 lead there was no stopping the 26th-seeded American from racing to his maiden win over a top-five player.

“We played really good tennis from the beginning,” said Korda, who made the final in Astana last week as part of the tour's Asia swing. “We had some long rallies. I’m just really happy to get that first set under my belt and then it was just a matter of getting into one of his service games and hopefully taking it home after.”

Korda will next face Francisco Cerundolo, who beat Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, fresh from his China Open final win, had a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 over 25th-seeded Sebastian Baez and 19th-seeded Ben Shelton beat Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Eight-seeded Casper Ruud made it back-to-back straight sets wins with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win over 29th-seeded Christopher Eubanks. Ruud plays Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round.

In second round matches carrying over from Saturday's rain delay, fifth seeded Andriy Rublev beat Quentin Halys 6-4, 7-5 and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Also, J.J. Wolf outlasted 15th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (4) and Grigor Dimitrov eased past Aleksander Vukic 6-4, 6-3. The 18th-seeded Dimitrov will next play 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov, who beat qualifier Bebit Zhukayev 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-2.

Other second round winners included 32nd-seeded Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, Diego Schwartzman and 31st-seeded Adrian Mannarino.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays his third round match on Monday against 30th-seeded Daniel Evans, who was leading 6-2, 3-0 against qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin when the Kazakh player retired.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog