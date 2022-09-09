Swiatek to face Jabeur in U.S. Open final

Iga Swiatek celebrates reaching the U.S. Open final with victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals

tennis

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a U.S. Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur on Thursday.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

Sabalenka had been chasing the first Grand Slam final of her career after just missing out with semi-final defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

But the 24-year-old from Belarus suffered a late collapse while leading in the third set as Swiatek edged victory.

Polish star Swiatek said an emergency bathroom break after losing the first set had been crucial.

"I kind of needed to go," Swiatek said. "For sure I felt lighter. I'm sorry -- that's disgusting," the 21-year-old added. "I tried to use that time to think about what to change because I remember when I was younger all I would do in the bathroom between sets after I lost was cry.

"But this time I could think about what to change and actually problem solve."

Jabeur demolished Caroline Garcia in straight sets to become the first African woman in history to reach the final of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

Fifth seed Jabeur dominated Garcia from start to finish of a one-sided semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning 6-1, 6-3.

"It feels amazing," Jabeur said. "After Wimbledon I had a lot of pressure on me and I'm really relieved that I can back up my results. The hard court season started a little bit bad, but I'm very happy that I made it to the finals here."

Jabeur's victory extended her career-long domination of Garcia.

The 28-year-old Tunisian had beaten Garcia four times as a junior in Grand Slam events, and twice as a professional in Slams before Thursday.

"I know she was playing amazing tennis and that puts a lot of pressure on you," Jabeur said. "It wasn't easy for me but mentally I was so ready."

Jabeur will head into Saturday's final brimming with confidence after a dominant victory over the in-form Garcia.

