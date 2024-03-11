Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland defeatd Czech teen Linda Noskova to reach the fourth round at the ATP and WTA Indian Wells Masters Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

Swiatek earns revenge win to advance at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Iga Swiatek claimed quick revenge for a January loss as she hammered Czech Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

The Polish top seed was defeated only weeks ago by the 29th-ranked challenger in an Australian Open third-round upset.

In California, world number one Swiatek quickly recovered after going down an early break to the 19-year-old Noskova, levelling at 4-all and sweeping through the remainder of the third-round match.

"It was really intense at the start," the four-time Grand Slam champion said. "I was looking for chances to break back.

"I stayed positive and knew they would come. I was prepared for the moment to even the score and earn the win."

The 2022 tournament champion improved to 14-4 over Czechs. She next plays the winner from American Madison Keys and Yulia Putintseva.

In the men's draw, 11th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated a home crowd favorite with his 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Frances Tiafoe.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

