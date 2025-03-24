 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iga Swiatek reached the last 16 at the Miami Open with a win over Elise Mertens. Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Swiatek into last 16; Dimitrov advances in Miami

0 Comments
MIAMI GARDENS

Iga Swiatek overcame a determined Elise Mertens on Sunday to secure a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory and take her place in the last 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for a record 25th straight event.

Second-seeded Swiatek has not lost before the last 16 at this level since Cincinnati 2021.

The Pole was 5-2 up in the first set but Mertens fought back to make it 5-5 before Swiatek was able to regain her dominance in the tie-break.

Swiatek didn't look back from that point on as she made short-work of the second set and she acknowledged she had struggled on her serve. Her first service percentage went from 60% to 79% in the second set.

"In the first set, my serve wasn't working perfectly. I'm glad I was patient enough to just work for it, and in the second set I felt much better," Swiatek said.

But there was an upset for fifth-seeded American Madison Keys, who crashed out to 19-year-old Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala.

The 6-4, 6-2 win for the teenager prompted her to hug her team and celebrate passionately after becoming the first Filipino woman in the Open Era to beat a top-10 opponent since the ranking system came into being in 1975.

Eala will now take on Paula Badosa for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, the 22nd seed, overcame 15th-seeded Czech Karolina Muchova to move into the fourth round with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win.

In the men's draw, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won his first title in over a year last month at Dubai, fell to 24th-seeded American Sebastian Korda 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov battled to a 6-7 (7/3), 6-4, 7-5 win over Karen Khachanov in a contest in which the baseline predictably dominated.

The 33-year-old's victory, secured over two hours and 38 minutes, made Dimitrov the fourth active player to tally 100 Masters 1000 hard-court wins.

"It's great. Last year I think I hit 100 wins indoors, now this. It's beautiful I think every time you hit such a milestone," said Dimitrov.

"We know each other very well, we practice with each other a lot, so there weren't really secrets. At the end of the day, it came down to a few points."

Later on Sunday, fourth seed Novak Djokovic is in action against Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel