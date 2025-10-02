Swiatek out with a whimper as Navarro stuns top seed in Beijing

tennis

Iga Swiatek imploded in the final set as Emma Navarro stunned the top seed and 2023 China Open champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in Beijing on Wednesday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion hit 70 unforced errors across the 2h 28min struggle, her second most ever in a 1000-level match.

World no. 17 Navarro plays either fellow American Jessica Pegula or Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

"I definitely had some adjusting to do after our last couple times playing," said the 24-year-old, who had lost both previous meetings to Swiatek. "I wanted to come out and play calm and steady and focused tennis. I did that, so I'm happy with the way the match went tonight."

Swiatek saved four break points in the first game of the contest but was fighting trouble throughout the opening set, firing a slew of shots just long.

The world number two from Poland powered past the American with six aces in the second set but folded in the decider and went out with a whimper.

"I'm feeling good but there's always stuff to get better at," Navarro added. "Lots to work on but I'll try to enjoy this one and then it's back to work tomorrow."

Swiatek arrived in the Chinese capital fresh off a victory in Seoul, the 25th title of her career.

She cruised past wildcard Yuan Yue in her Beijing opener and advanced to the last 16 when Camila Osorio retired hurt.

Also in the women's draw Britain's Sonay Kartal beat world number five Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in another surprise to clinch her first top-10 win.

Kartal, ranked 81st, next plays world no. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in what will be her first 1000-level quarter-final.

