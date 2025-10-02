 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iga Swiatek reacts during her match against USA’s Emma Navarro Image: AFP
tennis

Swiatek out with a whimper as Navarro stuns top seed in Beijing

0 Comments
BEIJING

Iga Swiatek imploded in the final set as Emma Navarro stunned the top seed and 2023 China Open champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in Beijing on Wednesday.

The six-time Grand Slam champion hit 70 unforced errors across the 2h 28min struggle, her second most ever in a 1000-level match.

World no. 17 Navarro plays either fellow American Jessica Pegula or Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals.

"I definitely had some adjusting to do after our last couple times playing," said the 24-year-old, who had lost both previous meetings to Swiatek. "I wanted to come out and play calm and steady and focused tennis. I did that, so I'm happy with the way the match went tonight."

Swiatek saved four break points in the first game of the contest but was fighting trouble throughout the opening set, firing a slew of shots just long.

The world number two from Poland powered past the American with six aces in the second set but folded in the decider and went out with a whimper.

"I'm feeling good but there's always stuff to get better at," Navarro added. "Lots to work on but I'll try to enjoy this one and then it's back to work tomorrow."

Swiatek arrived in the Chinese capital fresh off a victory in Seoul, the 25th title of her career.

She cruised past wildcard Yuan Yue in her Beijing opener and advanced to the last 16 when Camila Osorio retired hurt.

Also in the women's draw Britain's Sonay Kartal beat world number five Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in another surprise to clinch her first top-10 win.

Kartal, ranked 81st, next plays world no. 27 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in what will be her first 1000-level quarter-final.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel