Poland's Iga Swiatek came back from a set down to rescue her country and force a deciding doubles match against Italy Image: AFP
Swiatek saves Poland against Italy in BJK Cup semi, forces doubles decider

MALAGA, Spain

World number two Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down against Jasmine Paolini to take Poland's Billie Jean King Cup semi-final clash with Italy on Monday to a deciding doubles match, with the score tied at 1-1.

The five-time Grand Slam winner defeated Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Malaga, after Italian Lucia Bronzetti beat Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in the first singles rubber.

Beaten every time in their three prior clashes and having never managed to take a set off Swiatek, Paolini battled with fierce determination from the outset.

Swiatek crushed the world number four in straight sets in the French Open final earlier this year but found a vastly tougher opponent in Malaga.

The Pole saved two break points to hold at 2-2 and then broke with a fizzing forehand to take the lead.

It did not deter Paolini, who doubled down and won the next four games, securing two breaks of her own, to claim the first set.

Swiatek spurned three break points in the final game and showed signs of tiredness after helping Poland reach the semi-finals by winning both her singles match and a doubles rubber against the Czech Republic.

Paolini had done the same for last year's runners-up Italy against Japan but dug deep to keep Swiatek at bay until the 10th and final game of the second set, which the Pole won to force a third.

After the players exchanged breaks in the decider Swiatek eventually triumphed when Paolini went long.

Swiatek won 13 of the 16 break points she faced, proving the stronger in the key moments.

"I have still work to do, so no time to celebrate," said Swiatek on court.

"For sure it was tough, my energy level was down in the second set but I managed to get back and that was the most important thing."

Earlier Linette, world number 38, was largely outclassed by Bronzetti, ranked 78th, in the first singles rubber.

At 4-1 down in the second set Linette battled back strongly to force a tie-break but was eventually beaten when she slapped a return into the net after saving one match point.

It left the pressure on Swiatek to deliver, which she did in thrilling fashion.

On Tuesday Great Britain face Slovakia in the second semi-final.

