Sinner, Swiatek romp through at U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner serves on his way to a lopsided US Open first round win over Czech Vit Kopriva

By Rob Woollard

World number one Jannik Sinner began his bid for back-to-back U.S. Open titles with an emphatic victory on Tuesday as women's draw favorite Iga Swiatek swept into the second round.

Italian star Sinner rattled through his first round tie with Czech Vit Kopriva with a minimum of fuss, needing just an hour and 38 minutes to record a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the world number 89.

"It feels great to be back here. Obviously it's a very special tournament," said Sinner, who is attempting to become the first man to repeat as U.S. Open champion since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-2008.

Sinner, 24, faces Alexei Popyrin in the third round.

"I'm very happy that I'm healthy again," said Sinner, who was forced to retire from last week's Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

"I have amazing memories (from last year). Every year is different. You come here starting this tournament hopefully in the best possible way, which I did," he added.

Sinner's blistering start on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court was matched by Poland's Swiatek, who was similarly emphatic in a 6-1, 6-2 rout of Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

The 24-year-old from Poland was always in control against 84th-ranked Arango, overwhelming the Colombian with some powerful groundstrokes mixed with some deft work at the net.

The win makes Swiatek the first woman in history to win 65 consecutive WTA-level first round matches, surpassing Monica Seles' previous record of 64.

Yet Swiatek's performance was relegated to a footnote in her post-match press conference, where news of pop star Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce dominated the questions.

Swiatek is a fully paid-up "Swiftie" -- the nickname given to Swift's millions of fanatical followers -- and could not hide her delight at learning of the singer's looming nuptials.

"I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best," Swiatek said. "Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy."

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion -- a winner in New York in 2022 -- will face the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in the second round.

In other women's draw results on Tuesday, Ukrainian 27th seed Marta Kostyuk took down Britain's Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4. Eighth seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States ousted Australia's Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2.

Brazil's 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 win over Britain's Sonay Kartal.

But there was disappointment for rising French star Lois Boisson. Boisson, who captivated her homeland with a run to the semi-finals of the French Open in June, exited in three sets to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, losing 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, seeded three, gets under way against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in a night match on Arthur Ashe.

Gauff's opener will be followed by third seed Alexander Zverev's opener against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

