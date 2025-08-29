 Japan Today
Iga Swiatek had to work hard in the second round in New York Image: AFP
tennis

Swiatek wobbles at U.S. Open as Sinner targets third round

By Martyn WOOD
NEW YORK

Iga Swiatek scrapped her way into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday with a three-set win over Suzan Lamens as Jannik Sinner sought to keep his title defense on track.

World number two Swiatek looked to be cruising as she led her Dutch opponent by a set and a break but stumbled before eventually seeing off the 66th-ranked Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

"It wasn't an easy match. I did some mistakes," said Swiatek. "I felt like it depended on me and if I made mistakes or not, sometimes I did. I probably got a little tight in the second set.

"But the third set is a reset. You've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could play a little more precisely, so I just tried to do that."

Swiatek, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, has won 16 of 17 matches following titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. She goes on to play Russian 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya for a spot in the last 16.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Linda Noskova were among other women's seeds to advance.

Sinner is back in action later on Thursday as he takes on Alexei Popyrin, the Australian who inflicted a shock defeat on Novak Djokovic at last year's tournament.

Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev beat American wild card Tristan Boyer in four sets. He advances to a last-32 tie with Hong Kong's Coleman Wong.

Wong, a 21-year-old qualifier, extended his New York fairytale with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Australian Adam Walton.

Alexander Zverev plays Britain's Jacob Fearnley after Coco Gauff kicks off the night session on Arthur Ashe against Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Twice former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka takes on American Hailey Baptiste after making an encouraging start in her first Grand Slam as a seeded player since 2022.

Wimbledon runner-up and eighth seed Amanda Anisimova plays 19-year-old Australian Maya Joint under the lights on Louis Armstrong.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

