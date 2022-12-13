Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Swimming body FINA rebrands as World Aquatics

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

FINA, the federation which has run international swimming competitions for more than a century, is rebranding itself as World Aquatics ahead of the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 after a vote Monday.

That means leaving behind the French-language name of Fédération Internationale de Natation — International Swimming Federation. World Aquatics says the new brand is more inclusive of events such as diving, water polo and artistic swimming, all of which are overseen by the federation.

"More than 70% of the athletes that we have spoken with have said that they would like us to change FINA’s name. Many of them could not even tell us what the letters in FINA stand for,” World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said.

The new name will be phased in gradually in 2023 before the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.

World Aquatics continues a trend toward shorter, simpler English-language names among the federations running international sports.

In track and field, the International Association of Athletics Federations rebranded as World Athletics in 2019. The former Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron is now known as World Rowing and the International Rugby Board became World Rugby.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog