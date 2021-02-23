Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee Photo: REUTERS file
swimmer

Ikee books Olympic qualifiers spot after leukemia treatment

TOKYO

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee will compete in Olympic qualifiers in April after clinching a podium finish in her first 100 metres butterfly event since being treated for leukemia.

Ikee, who was diagnosed in February 2019 and returned to action in August last year, finished in 59.44 seconds to win bronze at the Tokyo Open on Saturday.

The 20-year-old will now compete at the Japan Swim meet, the country's only Olympic-qualifying event before the Tokyo Games which were rescheduled to begin on July 23.

The Japanese Swimming Federation's Olympic qualifying bar stands at 57.10 seconds, while Rio 2016 finalist Ikee's national record is 56.08 seconds.

"I can't say that I'm aiming for it now," Ikee said when asked about her chances of competing at her home Olympics. "When we start to get results that are world-class, we will think about it at that time."

Ikee also won the 50-meter butterfly race, a non-Olympic event, with a time of 25.77 seconds.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

