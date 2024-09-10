Japan swimming governing executive to quit after poor Olympics

The head of Japan's swimming operations is set to resign later this month after the country finished the Paris Olympics with only one silver medal in the pool, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Takayuki Umehara, who chairs the swimming committee of the Japan Swimming Federation, will be replaced by a yet-to-be named official well before his term expires in June 2025.

Japan aims to regain its competitive edge toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Umehara, who helped Daiya Seto become a world-class individual medley swimmer, assumed the current post after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In Paris, Tomoyuki Matsushita was the only Japanese medalist with the men's 400-meter individual medley silver as the country had the worst Olympic swimming results since the 1996 Atlanta Games that saw no podium finish.

© KYODO