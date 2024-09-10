 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan swimming governing executive to quit after poor Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

The head of Japan's swimming operations is set to resign later this month after the country finished the Paris Olympics with only one silver medal in the pool, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Takayuki Umehara, who chairs the swimming committee of the Japan Swimming Federation, will be replaced by a yet-to-be named official well before his term expires in June 2025.

Japan aims to regain its competitive edge toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Umehara, who helped Daiya Seto become a world-class individual medley swimmer, assumed the current post after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

In Paris, Tomoyuki Matsushita was the only Japanese medalist with the men's 400-meter individual medley silver as the country had the worst Olympic swimming results since the 1996 Atlanta Games that saw no podium finish.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog