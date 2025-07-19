Kajimoto wins 3-km open water for 1st Japan gold at worlds

Gold medalist Ichika Kajimoto of Japan poses with her country flag after winning the women's 3km knockout sprint final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, on Saturday.

swimming

Ichika Kajimoto won Japan's first gold medal at the aquatics world championships in Singapore on Saturday after finishing top in a new women's open water discipline, the 3-kilometer knockout sprint.

The 21-year-old had already become the first Japanese medalist at the ongoing worlds by winning bronze in the women's 5-km open water event on Friday.

"Winning a medal at the world championships wasn't something realistic, and I still can't believe I got the bronze medal yesterday and the win today," Kajimoto said. "I'm really happy."

The 3-km knockout sprint features a 1500-meter heat, a 1000-meter semifinal, and a 500-meter final with a set number of swimmers eliminated after each round.

Kajimoto was second both in her heat 1 and the semifinal to make the 10-women final and prevailed in 6 minutes, 19.90 seconds.

Ginevra Taddeucci of Italy claimed silver, 2 seconds behind Kajimoto, while Australia's Moesha Johnson and Hungary's Bettina Fabian shared bronze after they crossed a further 1.20 seconds back.

© KYODO