Gold medalist Ichika Kajimoto of Japan poses with her country flag after winning the women's 3km knockout sprint final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, on Saturday. Image: AP/Vincent Thian
swimming

Kajimoto wins 3-km open water for 1st Japan gold at worlds

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Ichika Kajimoto won Japan's first gold medal at the aquatics world championships in Singapore on Saturday after finishing top in a new women's open water discipline, the 3-kilometer knockout sprint.

The 21-year-old had already become the first Japanese medalist at the ongoing worlds by winning bronze in the women's 5-km open water event on Friday.

"Winning a medal at the world championships wasn't something realistic, and I still can't believe I got the bronze medal yesterday and the win today," Kajimoto said. "I'm really happy."

The 3-km knockout sprint features a 1500-meter heat, a 1000-meter semifinal, and a 500-meter final with a set number of swimmers eliminated after each round.

Kajimoto was second both in her heat 1 and the semifinal to make the 10-women final and prevailed in 6 minutes, 19.90 seconds.

Ginevra Taddeucci of Italy claimed silver, 2 seconds behind Kajimoto, while Australia's Moesha Johnson and Hungary's Bettina Fabian shared bronze after they crossed a further 1.20 seconds back.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

