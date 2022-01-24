World aquatics championships in Fukuoka postponed again to 2023

swimming

The world aquatics championships in May in Fukuoka have been postponed for the second time by the International Swimming Federation following cancellations around the world of qualifiers due to COVID-19, the city said Monday.

The tournament was originally set for last summer but it had been postponed to accommodate the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics. The southwestern Japanese city said it is now planned to take place in July 2023.

The 17-day event featuring swimming, artistic swimming and diving among others, mainly at the Marine Messe Fukuoka indoor arena where a temporary pool will be installed, is expected to welcome around 2,400 swimmers and staff in total with some 500,000 in attendance.

"It's really disappointing when we think of the swimmers and fans who have been looking forward to the tournament," Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima told a press conference. "We'll switch our attention and prepare for another year."

