Swiss Para alpine skier who was bullied in school wins gold medals at Milan Cortina Games

Robin Cuche, of Switzerland, poses the podium after winning the gold medal in the alpine skiing men's downhill standing competition at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By TALES AZZONI

Robin Cuche, a Swiss Para skier who said he was made fun of in school because of his disability, is celebrating two gold medals at the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympic Games.

After triumphing, Cuche became emotional recalling the tough times he had while growing up with a disability. The 27-year-old Cuche was born with hemiplegia, which affects his right leg, and skiing was his escape when he was younger.

“At the beginning, when the kids at school made fun of me because I was disabled, it wasn’t always easy, and it was the way to get out of it and to feel a bit more free in life and with my family, my brother,” he said.

Cuche won gold in his first two races at Milan Cortina — the men's downhill standing and the Super-G standing. He did not finish in the men's combined standing Tuesday. He was still scheduled to compete in two other races — giant slalom and slalom.

“It’s not because of today, but more about what happened these last few years,” he said after winning his first gold. “My whole life, growing up with a disability and trying to go on skis and then all the training. It has finally paid off.”

Cuche had finished second five times at world championships but was yet to end at the top of the podium at a major competition. He is participating in his third Paralympics, and his best finish so far had been a sixth place at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“Five medals at the world champs, always silver," Cuche said. "To finally have gold, it’s very nice.”

Cuche — the nephew of Didier Cuche, an Olympic alpine skiing silver medalist in 1998 — said his brother, parents, friends of his parents, and two friends were watching him compete in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.