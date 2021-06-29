Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Romania France Switzerland Euro 2020 Soccer
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
soccer

Switzerland beats France on penalties at Euro 2020

0 Comments
By KAREL JANICEK
BUCHAREST, Romania

France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout.

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive safe on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90-th minute equalizer.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel