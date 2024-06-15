 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Hungary Switzerland
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group A match between Hungary and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
soccer

Embolo scores on comeback as Switzerland holds on to beat Hungary 3-1 at Euro 2024

0 Comments
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
COLOGNE, Germany

Breel Embolo ran, arms spread wide in celebration, after his goal that meant a win for Switzerland and a triumphant personal comeback.

Embolo had not played for Switzerland in 18 months as a succession of injuries — worst of all a cruciate ligament tear — left him an observer of his club Monaco and of his national team. They robbed the momentum of a player who scored two goals in four games at the last World Cup.

It was all in the past as Embolo scored in added time to complete Switzerland's 3-1 win over Hungary in both teams' first game of the European Championship on Saturday.

The chance came out of nowhere — a Hungary defender gave away the ball — but Embolo's lobbed finish over the goalkeeper made it seem like he hadn't missed a moment.

“It was a very uncertain situation after the very serious, long injury and another injury after that. We had hope,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said of Embolo.

Embolo hadn't been able to train with the team for much of the pre-tournament camp and didn't play in two friendlies. But captain Granit Xhaka said Embolo was “a very, very important player for our team, both on the field and off the field.”

Until Embolo scored, Hungary threatened a comeback. Switzerland led 2-0 but was in danger of letting it slip as Hungary burst into life midway through the second half.

A tactical surprise paid off as Switzerland coach Murat Yakin picked forward Kwadwo Duah and midfielder Michel Aebischer in his starting lineup and they both scored.

Duah opened the scoring in just his second game for Switzerland, shooting low past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi off a pass from Aebischer. The offside flag went up but a long video review confirmed the goal and the delighted Duah was surrounded by the Swiss bench players.

Aebischer made it 2-0 just before halftime, finding space on the edge of the box to hit a curling low shot past Gulacsi.

Barnabas Varga’s diving header in the 66th off Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross brought celebrations for Hungary as some of its black T-shirt-wearing hardcore fans lit flares. Hungary kept up the pressure after that but couldn't score a second time before Embolo's goal decided the game.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi said his team was “too passive” in the first half and a “tactical misunderstanding” allowed Aebischer too much time on the ball to shape Swiss attacks.

Switzerland is second in Group A after host Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday in the tournament opener. Hungary had its first loss in a competitive game since September 2022.

Switzerland’s next game is on Wednesday against Scotland. Hungary plays Germany the same day in a rematch from the last European Championship, when they drew 2-2.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog